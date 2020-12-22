Bossip Video

SMH.

Pop star Halsey joined in on the fun yesterday after Black twitter went in jokingly with tweets about receiving winter solstice powers, but unfortunately some tried to rain on her parade because she’s biracial. Some folks on Twitter who weren’t familiar with Halsey having a Black dad ate her up in comments after she sent off a Negro Solstice joke.

Her tweet read, “the gods giving me my ration of powers,” with a hilarious gif.

The tweet is extra funny because the gif someone looks like her dad, a light skin Black man and the actor in it is literally sprinkling seasoning in a bowl ever so lightly.

Shortly after tweeting, comments rolled in dragging Halsey. “You are WHITE,” one person wrote. The thread under the tweet filled with memes about the singer being too white passing to be accepted as “Black.” But Halsey didn’t back down.

Scroll down to see how she responded.

Halsey’s follow up tweet to everyone said, “imma tattoo ‘my daddy is black’ on my forehead and then never make another joke ever again. It’s been a fun 6 years y’all.”

We hear you Halsey! Do YOU think Halsey should’ve stayed out of this one or were people being mean to ther singer, undeservingly?