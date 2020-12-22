Bossip Video

Even though DaBaby’s career is going strong right now, he doesn’t plan on doing this for much longer.

During his recent cover story with XXL, the rapper revealed his plans for retirement, which might come a lot sooner than his fans expect.

“Five years, I’ma be retired in five years,” DaBaby told the mag, before elaborating on his plans to get into other parts of the music industry. “I won’t be rapping in five years, I won’t be rapping. I’ll be creating other superstars.”

While the North Carolina native plans on completely stepping away from his own front-and-center super stardom in 5 years, he’s already well on his way to creating other big names. DaBaby has his own record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, which has five artists of its own: KayyKilo, Wisdom, Rich Dunk, DJ K.i.D, and Stunna 4 Vegas.

The rapper told XXL: “Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, five years, definitely gonna be like one of the hottest labels in the game.”

Elsewhere in the interview, DaBaby touches on the huge success from his smash hit single, “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch.