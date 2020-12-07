Bossip Video

DaBaby is being defiant when it comes to him dadating DaniLeigh.

As previously reported the Charlotte rapper made headlines when R&B singer DaniLeigh confirmed their rekindled romance with a booed-up pic captioned; “My baby IDC” with a heart emoji.

That prompted the mother of DaBaby’s kids, Meme, to send some not so subtle shade that you can see HERE. She also hinted that she broke things off with the rapper before his newly rekindled romance with DaniLeigh.

Now DaBaby’s following up DaniLeigh’s confirmed coupledom post with a post of his own.

The “Suge” rapper posted a video of himself and DaniLeigh in a car together jamming to Stunna4Vegas’ hit “Play U Lay.”

The rapper also publicly flirted with the singer on Instagram.

“Come here” DaBaby wrote in her IG comments.

Dani responded with a running man emoji and a smiling face emoji decorated in hearts.

The “Easy” songstress is also teasing a video for her single “Baby Say.”

What a coincidence—do YOU think DaBaby’s featured on it?

Prior to DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s current coupledom, DaniLeigh and DaBaby’s baby mama Meme beefed online. Meme claimed the singer was “obsessed with her” and called her a “bottom of the barrel Squidward a** whore.”

Dani responded and told the mother of two of DaBaby’s kids to “shut up.”

All her tweets about me . Shut up — Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) March 5, 2020

MeMe also posted screenshots allegedly from DaBaby’s phone of him talking to a woman he saved under the name “Hollywood.”

In them, the woman who appears to be DaniLeigh is upset about seeing the rapper with Meme.

“Congrats, I look like an idiot, congrats man. F***. WTF. U want me to fall back and see && this is what I see. I hope ya’ll can jus work out. S*** hurts when I really was for u.”

In August, DaBaby also declared his love for his “crazy as f***” baby mama and DaniLeigh seemingly got her feelings hurt, again.

God gotta hurt u a couple times jus to show u your worth forreal .. it’s a blessing to grow as a person . 🙏🏽💜 — Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) August 26, 2020

Looks like DaOdds are finally in Dani’s favor and she got her man back.

What do YOU think about this DaDrama surrounding DaBaby?