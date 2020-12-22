So Sad: Lifetime Just Released The Trailer For Their Whitney Houston And Bobbi Kristina Documentary

Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina’s life stories are coming to Lifetime in the form of a new documentary “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All”.

Lifetime just released the trailer for the doc, which premieres on Saturday, February 6 at 8pm ET/PT, immediately followed by an encore presentation of the Lifetime original movie Whitney (2015) at 10pm ET/PT. Check it out below:

In the trailer, one person can be heard explaining just how much Whitney loved her daughter. “She just wanted to be a mother “… She loved her daughter more than anything,” they share.

The two-hour documentary will give fans an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina who both faced similar struggles—living in the shadow of their famous mothers, criticized for their love choices and often used for their fame and fortune. Tragically, both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before prematurely leaving the earth in the same tragic way. In an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina offers intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All is produced by Entertainment One and Creature Films for Lifetime. Executive producers include Tara Long, Shawna Foster, Madison Merritt, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez from eOne and Creature Films and Brandi Burnside-Boyd. Brie Miranda Bryant and Gena McCarthy serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

In addition to the Lifetime documentary, a biopic of the singer’s life, titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is set to hit theaters Thanksgiving 2022.

This looks really good. Will you be watching?