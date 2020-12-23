Bossip Video

With his daughter Stormi by his side, Travis Scott traveled to Houston this week to give back to the kids in his community.

The rapper returned to his hometown to host a donation drive for the youngins, serving 2000 kids and families in H-town through his Cactus Jack Foundation. During the event, Travis gave away toys, warm meals, fresh produce, Christmas trees, blankets, clothing, and PPE supplies.

Scott and Stormi were also joined by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at Sunnyside Park, near where the rapper grew up in Missouri City. The whole team passed out 2000 toys from Mattel and other leading brands to 1000 students across three local Houston elementary schools, along with the faculty and local residents, serving a total of 2000 deserving people.

But Scott wasn’t just there to give gifts for the holiday season–the Cactus Jack Foundation also provided free meals, plus some fresh and canned produce. A Turkey Leg Hut Food Truck was also on-site to feed the people during the festivities.

Plus, even with all of this generosity, Travis made sure to follow COVID-19 guidelines, doing contactless donations through pickup only to make sure everyone coming to get their goodies stayed safe.

This adds to the long list of charitable deeds that the busy rapper and entrepreneur has done throughout the years. Back in November, the Cactus Jack Foundation gave out turkeys to families in need during the Thanksgiving holiday for their “1st Annual Turkey Drive.”

Travis and his foundation have also teamed up with leading fashion design institute Parsons to bring their world-renowned curriculum to schools in Houston.

Last year, before his big performance at the Super LIII, the “Goosebumps” rapper demanded that the NFL work alongside him and his team to donate $500,000 to Van Jones’ Dream Chasers Foundation which fights for social justice. Travis said in the statement that he hoped the move would help to spread awareness about the change needed within the organization following Colin Kapernick’s removal for kneeling.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott shared at the time. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Big ups to Travis for giving back!