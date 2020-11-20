Bossip Video

Kylie Jenner and her adorable little girl Stormi Webster have become a hit sensation on Youtube–Which isn’t surprising as Stormi steals the show every time she’s on camera, just like her momma.

Kylie stole the show earlier this summer during her cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video, and following in her footsteps, Stormi has been stealing the show on Kylie’s Youtube channel for quite some time. Even when Kylie went viral for her vocals for “Rise & Shine,” Stormi had a hand in that, as well.

For Halloween, the mother and daughter duo took time out to show us how to make spooky cookies. In the video, Stormi added her own special ingredient, which was a whole bottle of sprinkles. You can never have too many sprinkles, right?

Now, with Christmas around the corner, Stormy and Kylie are back with more content. Last year, they gave us a detailed look at their Christmas decorations and how they gave back to the community by handing out meals. This year, Stormi and Kylie teach us how to make Grinch cookies for the whole family! The Grinch theme is perfect because Kylie’s latest cosmetic collaboration pays homage to the classic Christmas character based on Dr. Seuss’s iconic story.

Check out the video down below:

And.. remember Christmas time is just around the corner too. If you’re looking for a nice Christmas gift to give the women in your family, you might find some special surprises inside Kylie’s new Grinch inspired cosmetic line. Shop the full collection HERE.

Isn’t Stormi so darn cute too?