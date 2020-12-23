Bossip Video

After a whirlwind of a season, our girl Tayshia is no longer a bachelorette.

On Tuesday, December 22, the finale of The Bachelorette finally revealed the fate of fan-favorite Tayshia Adams and her journey to find love.

In the final few episodes of the show, Adams experienced a lot of drama as one of her front runners this season, Brendan, self-eliminated after going on a date that explored the idea of getting engaged. Following that bombshell, the man she eliminated the week prior, Ben, showed up and declared his love for Tayshia, which ended up causing even more confusion.

While many fans were rooting for America’s sweetheart, Ivan, a difference in religion is what ultimately ended up causing their relationship’s demise, with Tayshia putting a big emphasis on her future husband being just as devoted to their faith as she is.

That only left one man, Zac Clark, in the running for Adams’ heart–and for anyone watching this show the whole time, their undeniable chemistry throughout the series made her choice pretty obvious. Especially after they exchanged “I love you’s” way before the final episode.

Zac’s proposal to Tayshia was one of the most heartfelt and genuine displays of love in recent seasons of The Bachelorette, with both parties pouring their hearts out and almost completely forgetting about the ring. After some crying and then, some dancing, the pair went off into a fake taxi that says, “Just Engaged,” a tribute to Zac’s New York City roots and another date they went on earlier this season.

Someone’s cutting onions in here….see the magic for yourself down below.