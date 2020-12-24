Bossip Video

SANG, Natasha!

You may remember R&Baddie Natasha Mosley from Jeremih & Lil Wayne’s smash hit “All The Time” that set the tone for Atlanta‘s latest emerging singer/songwriter who put her very own sultry spin on Mariah Carey‘s iconic Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” And yes, she ATE.

The talented songbird has also been trending on TikTok with 5-year-old bop “Love Me Later” used in a viral dance challenge that pushed her back on top of the R&B charts on iTunes, Spotify and Shazam.

Raised in an artistic environment, her childhood was filled with musical moments. Not only did her dad require daily vocal practice but her great-grandmother’s cousin was legendary Blues singer Bessie Smith.

Born in Atlanta, Natasha spent her early years singing in the church and made her solo debut with the ambitious hymn “His Eye Is On The Sparrow,” which she handled with ease.

She began performing regularly on the local talent show circuit before auditioning for the nationally televised competition APOLLO. This was a pivotal point in her career that gained her a reputation as a modern R&B songstress with throwback sensibilities.

Through her life experiences, she’s matured into an expressive singer who’s able to put the full power of her emotions behind her music while still reflecting an urban style.

It’s the main reason why her vocal talents have blessed tracks by Gucci Mane, YG and Tyga.

Signed to ISO Music Group, Natasha released her debut album “Rose Hall” in 2015. The 17-song collection was the rising star’s coming out party where she drew upon her experiences as a young woman falling in and out of love.

The album reached #62 on the iTunes R&B charts and the single “Anything” instantly garnered over 1 million plays on SoundCloud, while the video was in heavy rotation on MTV Jams.

Stream “All I Want For Christmas Is You” here and follow her journey to stardom here.