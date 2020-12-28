Bossip Video

Cardi B can finally enjoy the fruits of her labor while making music after finally reaching a settlement in the lawsuit and counter-lawsuits between her and her former manager.

For the past two years, Cardi B has been involved in a multi-million dollar lawsuit with her former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael.

Shaft claims he was essentially was removed from Cardi’s career after setting her up for success–He even claims he allegedly helped pen her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow“. The scorned manager tried to sue Cardi at the time for $10 million, stating that the now-Grammy-Award-winning artist left him high and dry once her career took off.

Cardi would eventually countersue, claiming he was taking advantage of her and wanting upwards of 50% of her publishing and percentages for his services even the top music executives would never attempt to take. This may seem like just another lawsuit, but when it comes to royalties and publishing, it’s a different ball game because no one can be paid until a resolution is reached, which means Cardi hasn’t seen money from her music in two years.

Now, in what seems to be a Christmas miracle, both sides have agreed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice and pay their own lawyer fees. The distinction of dismissal with prejudice means that neither party can bring another lawsuit on this issue. With the dismissal, Cardi will basically be receiving a $30 million dollar Christmas present from herself as all royalties Cardi was owed for music will now be properly distributed.

Cardi later tweeted about the big win writing to fans “Feels good to be free.”