Grammy award-winning Cardi B is not one to play with on social media, that why she CLEARED any and all trolls on her Twitter timeline earlier today, just in time to promote her new show.

Cardi logged on Twitter to get attention from followers about her news series, “Cardi Tries”, but couldn’t help but notice negative comments in her mentions. That’s when the 28-year-old mom went in on followers for talking about her rap skills and another about her marriage to Offset.

“You decided to start sh*t with me early in the morning so you can say that? Man I’m tired on ya man trying women constantly. I don’t care what’s your sexuality ya be thinkin ya have rights to start problems wit women I DONT LIKE THAT SH*T. HOLD [YOUR] NUTS.”

After clearing her haters, Cardi went right back to promoting her new series. According to BET reports, “Cardi Tries” takes Cardi and fans on a “wild and adventurous ride.” The series is scheduled to air weekly for an eight-episode run starting Thursday (Dec. 17).

Cardi revealed that the inspiration for the new series was to bring a little joy to fans throughout this difficult year.

“Yeeess it’s so good,” replied the “WAP” rapper to an excited follower. “My goal is to bring happiness and smiles since 2020 was so tensed!!” she added.

The show will feature a lineup of celebrity guests including actress Michelle Rodriguez, director, producer, choreographer Debbie Allen, and NBA all-star Damian Lillard and run on Facebook’s new Messenger Watch Together feature on the app which allows users to watch movies and TV shows with friends over video chat.

