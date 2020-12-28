Bossip Video

Drake is arguably one of the biggest stars in the world–but the people close to him are here to make sure he doesn’t forget where he came from.

For Christmas, Drizzy’s uncle gifted the rapper his first-ever royalty check along with a commemorative certificate, framed. Drake showed off the sentimental gift in his Instagram Stories.

“My uncle found and gifted me my first earnings from music,” Drake wrote in his stories. “Came a long way from 3 bills in royalties.”

The check, dated November 15, 2007 from the The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada had a value of $304.04. It also came with a commemorative certificate “in recognition of your first performance royalties.” The check is addressed to Aubrey Graham and lists an address on Kennedy Road, something Toronto natives will recognize for themselves, and Drake fans will recognize from the ubiquitous mentions throughout his music.

In other Drake news, the rapper is set to drop his next studio album, Certified Lover Boy, sometime in January 2021. His friend, Odell Beckham Jr., seemingly accidentally announced the release date for the album last month, posting and deleting a message about the project coming out as the ball drops for New Year’s Eve.

Earlier this year during an interview with Diddy, Drake revealed how excited he was for the release of his new album and he shared some details into his creative process during the quarantine lockdown period.

“Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now, sitting down, so the amount of focus that I’m able to put into this album is probably way different than it would’ve been if I had to go do the residency in [Las] Vegas or be able to go meet up with Justin in Miami,” he explained.

The Toronto native continued, “Definitely, this is the most excited I’ve been about an album in a long time. A lot of little stuff has been trickling out, but all the stuff on the album is fresh, it’s brand new and I’m excited. This is probably the most music I’ve ever been sitting on. I’m hyped,” he added.

In addition to gearing up for his new album, looks like the “6 God” is planning to embark on another business venture outside of music. Drake will be releasing a new candle line that apparently smells just like him. The line is comprised of five different scents including one called Carby Musk. InStyle Magazine described the scent of his candles as a “smooth musk fragrance” that “features notes of Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet.”

Sounds illustrious!