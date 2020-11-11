Bossip Video

Odell Beckham Jr. started off this NFL football season hopeful to turn things around in Cleveland and become a championship contender. The real issue with that is he really isn’t the one causing the team’s many problems, as quarterback Baker Mayfield is the one in the hot seat week after week for the team’s poor performance.

Before the season could really get going, though, Odell sustained an ACL injury on October, 25th which will cause him to miss the rest of the season. According to TMZ, Odell is already looking forward to his return in 2021 after his recent surgery.

The Browns said in a statement the operation — performed by world-renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews down in Florida — was a complete success.

“Beckham is expected to be ready for the 2021 season,” the team added.

Beckham appeared to be pleased with the results of the surgery as well … he posted a pic of himself post-op and wrote, “Sit back relax n watch how God work…..Now let the journey begin.”

Prior to his operation, OBJ posted another flick appearing to be in good spirits. The star NFL player wrote, “Adversity…. it’s nothin new to me!”

Before his injury, rumors were going around that Odell wanted out of Cleveland expeditiously. If true, there is a good chance his 2021 post-surgery debut will be on another team–but the Browns will likely do whatever they can to keep him.

Hopefully, OBJ will have a speedy recovery and can make it back to the field on time for the 2021 start!