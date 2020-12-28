Bossip Video

Here we go again! The drama over Larsa Pippen’s relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves baller Malik Beasley still has tongues wagging and apparently Larsa felt the need to clear the air.

She’s been catching all kinds of heat for messing with the much younger baller who is married.

The 46-year-old model mom took to Twitter claiming, “Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact.”

Larsa also clarified that she’s been going through a divorce with hubby Scottie Pippen for the last two years and says the way she’s being portrayed isn’t fair.

According to The Shade Room reports, Malik’s “separated” status was confirmed to Larsa by his team:

Our source is alleging that Larsa was under the impression that Malik was single at the time that they met, which was allegedly confirmed by his “entire team”, including his family, attorney, and manager. Our source also claims that Larsa was introduced to everyone, including Malik’s mother, the first week they met and Montana was not part of the conversation.

The exact dates that Larsa and Malik met isn’t clear, but it was reportedly before Malik’s birthday in November…

Meawhile, Malik’s estranged wife Montana Yao is speaking up in response to Larsa’s tweet, disputing her so-called “facts.”

Montana retweeted Larsa’s comment, responding:

This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.

Yikes! She called her OUT! And threatened her with receipts.

According to another TSR exclusive, inside sources say Malik was still trying to be intimate with Montana Yao even after going public with Larsa. These sources say Malik hit up his estranged wife Montana Yao in an attempt to be intimate with her in the home they were living in together during their marriage. This alleged incident went down after Malik’s birthday—which is November 26th.

Messy, messy! Do you think Larsa and Malik’s love will last or are you hoping he and Montana end up working things out?