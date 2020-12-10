Bossip Video

Malik Beasley is being blasted by his wife in the wake of that Larsa Pippen scandal.

As previously reported Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley, 24, has been the subject of controversy after he was pictured holding hands with Larsa Pippen, 46, in Miami.

The pictures were especially shocking to Malik’s WIFE Montana Yao who filed for divorce shortly after seeing them and told social media she was blindsided by her hubby’s actions.

“Wow, I don’t even know this man…” the model wrote on her IG story amidst the scandal that included screenshots of the baller shooting his shot at Larsa publicly on IG ahead of them being spotted together.

Now Montana, 23, is speaking out again on her husband’s actions and revealing that she and the couple’s 2-year-old son, Makai, were KICKED OUT of the family home following the scandal.

According to Montana, she’s clearly having a hard time but she’s grateful for the support she’s received.

“Hey y’all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I’m pretty confused,” she added referencing herself and her son. “There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology.”

Montana ended her statement with gratitude for the uplifting messages she’s been sent in the midst of her husband’s actions.

“I mainly wanted to say, I have never received so many kind words of encouragement and love, and it has really held me up to be strong for not only myself, but more importantly for my son,” she wrote. “I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to each and every one of you, but just know I have read almost every single message, comment, etc.” […] “I’m focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can be at this time,” she concluded. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ll be back soon. XO – Montana.”

Good for her. Her “husband” seems like a real piece of work.

So far neither Malik nor Larsa have publicly spoken about the scandal but Hot Girl Larsha who insiders allege knew Malik was married BUT thought the baller was “ending his marriage” shared cryptic messages on social media including one that read;

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

She also sent out a “prayer” for those “dealing with heartache.”

Sure thing, sis!

What do YOU think about the latest update in the Malik Beasley/Montana Yao/Larsa Pippen scandal?