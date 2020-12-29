Bossip Video

In a world full of uncertainty, we can always count on Cleveland Cavaliers baller Kevin Love being a good guy.

While the 2019-2020 NBA season ended up working out pretty well in the bubble, there are still a ton of employees around the organization that lost out on a lot of–if not all of–their money during such an unusual season. Luckily for those employees in Cleveland, Kevin Love is doing his part to offset some of those lost wages for the workers of the Cavaliers’ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

According to SBNation’s Chris Manning, the baller covered the full wages of the employees in charge of swapping out the floor for five home games that were never played last year due to the pandemic. As if that’s not nice enough, this is far from the first time Kevin Love has helped out some Cleveland Cavaliers employees during the pandemic.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the NBA in March, Love donated $100,000 to the Cavs’ arena and support staff through his Kevin Love Foundation. One of his teammates, Cleveland center Andre Drummond, also announced in April that he was donating $60,000 to the arena staff. He went on to donate $100,000 worth of personal protective equipment to residents in his native-Connecticut.

While the Cavaliers didn’t pay these lost wages, the franchise gave part-time event staffers more than $1.2 million for the events that were canceled or suspended this past season.

Mr. Love is also helping to give some much-needed care to frontline workers facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Kevin recently teamed up with healthcare brand Headspace to provide wellness resources to frontline workers. The new initiative will give staffers access to meditation and exercise classes as well as support for stress and anxiety endured from working during the global crisis.