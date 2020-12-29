Bossip Video

Dwayne Haskins’ behavior has caught up with him as the Washington Football Team has cut the 2nd year Quarterback.

The Washington Football Team has already had a hell of a year with COVID-19 pushing back the football season, changing their name before the start of the season, and having merchandise bearing their new name–The last thing they need is any negative attention and drama from a member of their team. Leave it to Dwayne Haskins to bring the drama and get caught partying without a care in the world during a pandemic while barely performing on the field.

According to reports from TMZ, this is a mixture that led to the decision to cut him from the team.

The 2nd year QB released a statement saying, “My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end. I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for.” He adds, “I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.” Of course, Dwayne is probably talking about the fact he was recently caught raging with strippers (sans masks or distancing) on the heels of his team’s loss to the Seahawks.

The former 2019 first-round draft pick is now a free agent and hopefully, he can take some time off and then try and find another team.

Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera shared in a statement that he met with Dwayne personally to discuss the tough decision on Monday (December 28).

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him. I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Dang, that was rough!

Do YOU think the team was too harsh for canning Haskins or did he have it coming? Tell us down below.