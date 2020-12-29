Bossip Video

Mariah Carey continues dominating the Christmas season by breaking Spotify’s single-day streaming record with “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

It’s officially Mariah Carey season.

The music icon is, without a doubt, the undisputed King and Queen of Christmas. At this point, even Santa Claus comes second to Mimi. Mariah has found a way to be the face of one of America’s favorite holidays and has no plans of slowing down.

This year, she had a successful Christmas special which is to be expected, but also launched a collaboration with the streetwear brand Supreme that sold out in seconds. According to TMZ, she’s now the holder of some impressive Christmas streaming records.

Mariah Carey’s got the world celebrating Christmas like it’s 1994 … her classic song, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” just set a record on Spotify.

Her iconic Xmas track on Christmas Eve set the all-time record for the biggest, single-day stream in Spotify history with 17.223 million streams, according to Chart Data which provides daily music stats from various sources.

One thing is for certain: Next year will be even bigger when, hopefully, things are safer for everyone to be outside. With people not being able to have full family events, you can count on the 2021 Christmas season to be over the top like you’ve never seen before.

Her iconic 1994 carol has also remained at number 1 on the Billboard Global 100 chart for a third week in a row.

The 50-year-old singer took to Instagram to share her excitement over the big news with fans.

“Grateful. Never taking this for granted. Appreciate you so much and praying for a healthy and blessed 2021 for us all,” she captioned.

What a way to bring in the New Year! Looks like Mariah and the whole family had fun on Christmas too.

Congrats to Mariah!