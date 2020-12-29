Bossip Video

Halsey has issued an apology after posting a photo of herself when she was struggling with an eating disorder without adding a sufficient trigger warning.

*trigger warning: eating disorders*

On Sunday, the “Without Me” singer joined in on the recent “post a picture of” trend on Instagram, in which one fan asked for a photo that depicts her “lowest point.” The picture she responded with included a mirror selfie of a shirtless Halsey looking extremely thin, writing, “TW: ED ask for help.”

Some fans responded negatively to the picture, especially because of the fact that the trigger warning came too late to help someone avoid seeing the sensitive content. Now, she’s issuing an apology.

“I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning,” she wrote on Twitter on Monday. “I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle.” She continued, writing, “with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay.”

Last week, the “Without Me” singer also made headlines after she chimed in on the #negrosolstice hysteria that was trending on Twitter. The 26-year-old crooner, who is half black, caught pushback from fans who claimed that she was too “white-passing” to hit send on the following tweet.

Halsey later shut-down the haters with a snarky clap-back.

Baby-girl just can’t seem to stay out of trouble! What do YOU think of her latest shenanigans?