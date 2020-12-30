Bossip Video

Just a few days after gifting his mother with a $1 million check and a brand new Bentley, Diddy is helping some deserving families in Miami who have been struggling to pay their rent during the pandemic.

According to reports from Page Six, Diddy’s Sean Combs Foundation is giving a grant to an organization that will help 175 households pay their rent throughout the current health crisis. On the same day Diddy announced the grant, he visited Miami’s Overtown neighborhood to gift community members with $50 Publix gift cards along with bags filled with essential hygiene products.

The project was a collaborative effort between Diddy’s nonprofit, Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success (T.E.E.S.), Michael Gardner and Headliner Market Group, and Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

Footage from the event shows Diddy and his team taking to the streets while wearing face coverings and masks, handing out cash to the public. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the giveaway was strictly for Overtown residents and everyone who received card was required to provide proof of residency.

Diddy announced on Monday that he was cancelling his annual New Years Ever party in an effort to “keep everyone safe & healthy.” Ironically enough, the very next night, he was out celebrating his son’s birthday in Miami.