Diddy is making sure his mother brings in her 80th birthday the right way: with a million dollars and a brand new whip.

Diddy helped his mom, Janice Combs, celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday by hosting an extravagant party in her honor. That was just the tip of the iceberg, though, as the festivities ended with him giving the woman that birthed him a new Bentley and a check for one million dollars.

Even though she’s probably used to the insanely generous gifts her son gives, her reaction to the check is still absolutely priceless.

Diddy went on to post a picture of his mom for the big day, letting the world know just how much she means to him and his career. The Hip-Hop mogul wrote a gushy caption giving his mom all the credit for making everything he’s accomplished to this day possible.

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!” he wrote under a photo of his mother. “Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!”

He continued, “and this is actually her at 80 … no filter … no edit 🖤!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS”

This isn’t the first time that the loving mother and son have spoiled each other with lavish gifts. Last year, mama Janice surprised Diddy with a brand new Cadillac Escalade for his 50th birthday. Those big old SUV’s aren’t cheap either. NME noted that the caring mom could have spent over $100,000 on the expensive birthday surprise depending on the model.

Must be nice!

Either way, it’s a blessing that Diddy could celebrate his mom in such a big way and at 80-years-old, Mama Combs looks phenomenal!