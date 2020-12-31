Bossip Video

Chris Rock is doing his part to normalize making your mental health a priority, especially in a time like this.

According to reports from People, the comedian sat down with Gayle King for an interview, which is set to drop on January 3. During their conversation, Rock talked about how he’s been dealing with the pandemic and how increasing the number of therapy sessions he attends every week has helped him.

“You have to tell the truth,” he told King. “You have to tell – you have to go into therapy prepared to tell the worst part of yourself every week, you know?”

The South Carolina native went on to talk about how his therapy sessions have helped him learn more about himself, which then helped him understand what he needs to do to get through this pandemic and maintain his mental health.

“I learned that I could be very hard on myself,” Rock continued. “Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax. And I need to listen, I need to take chances.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the comedian talking about his recent increase in therapy frequency and focus on his own health. Back in September, Rock opened up about his non-verbal learning disorder, saying it had a major effect on his visual-spatial, motor, and social skills.