While a lot of us are getting ready to throw some socially-distanced parties the second Joe Biden is FINALLY officially declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Chris Rock isn’t quite so enthusiastic.

The comedian took to Instagram on Friday to share his thoughts on the election, posting a photo of Biden’s growing leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

“Oddly I don’t feel like celebrating. I feel like Tom Hanks towards the end of Cast Away,” Rock wrote, referring to the film from 2000. “I’m really happy the ship came but I dont want to party. I just want to take a shower cut my hair eat a shrimp find Helen Hunt deliver my last package and figure out the rest of my life.”

There are a lot of things Rock could mean by this, so it would be wrong to assume exactly what he’s labeling as his reason not to celebrate.

While there are many liberals who are pro-Biden and excited about this upcoming win, there are many that are simply anti-Trump, purely voting for Biden to guarantee that the Cheeto-In-Chief leaves the White House. Long story short: there’s still a lot of work today.

Or maybe, Chris Rock is a fan of Biden, but the fact that this election has been going on for nearly 5 days now is what makes him reluctant to do anything but take a shower.

Either way, there are a lot of people who just want this whole thing to be over so we can move on with our lives, and the comedian seems to be in that very boat.