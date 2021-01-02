Bossip Video

Proud mom Nicki Minaj is celebrating the New Year with her precious prince and a treat for her Barbz.

The rapper who welcomed her baby boy with her husband Kenneth Petty on September 30 shared the first full photos of her baby who she calls “Papa Bear.” In the photos, Papa Bear’s seen wearing stylish outfits including a Fendi onesie complete with matching socks and a Papa Bear chain, and a Burberry two-piece with an iced out bracelet.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 ,” Nicki captione adorable photos of Papa Bear. “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on.”

She also added this note to fellow moms who were pregnant during the pandemic.

“Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Absolutely adorable!

She also tweeted out this video of her baby boy:

Prior to revealing her baby boy, Nicki shared a picture of his foot in October…

and she recently kept it real about painful breastfeeding and pumping.

“He had no problem breastfeeding,” she told a fan on Twitter. “He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breastfeeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes.”

We still don’t know Papa Bear’s name—any guesses???

As you can imagine, the Barbz are MELTING over Papa Bear’s big photo reveal.

