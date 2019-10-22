Congrats! Nicki Minaj Weds Kenneth Petty In Super Secret Ceremony

Nicki Minaj Marries Kenneth Petty

Onika Maraj is now Onika Petty. Nicki Minaj confirmed to fans that she’s a married woman in an Instagram post. The rapper, 36, apparently recently wed Kenneth Petty, 41, and she proudly showed off matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front to fans.

“👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19, Onika captioned the post confirming their Monday wedding date.

Nicki previously called a stir with fans when she called Kenneth her husband on an episode of “Queen Radio.” She later revealed that they had a marriage license and “retired” from rap to start a family and have downtime.

“We did get our marriage license,” she explained. […] “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime.”

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Petty!