Ashanti has finally tested negative for COVID-19, which comes after her Verzuz battle against Keyshia Cole was postponed due to her positive diagnosis.

The singer took to social media on Friday to announce that her body was officially free of COVID-19.

“Feeling grateful,” Ashanti wrote in her Instagram announcement. “My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved. Wishing y’all all an Amazing 202WON.”

The singer first revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus in conjunction with her Verzuz battle against Keyshia Cole being canceled due to her condition. At the time, back in December, Ashanti had just returned to the country from traveling throughout Africa. While many fans assumed her frequent traveling is what caused her positive test, Ashanti claims that this wasn’t the case.

“To be very, very, very clear — yes I’ve been traveling. Yes I went to Nairobi; I had an amazing time. No, I did not get COVID from traveling. I did not get COVID from being in Africa or anything like that,” Ashanti said during an Instagram Live session in December. “Everyone that I went on the trip with has tested [negative]. They went from country to country; they went to Uganda so they have to continue to get tested. No one tested positive. I did not get it from traveling.”

She went on to say that a family member gave it to her once she returned home.

“I actually got it from a family member when I came home,” she revealed. “I came home and I hugged a family member who ended up being positive. I didn’t know he was positive; he didn’t know he was positive, so when he went to get tested, I was like, ‘Oh f**k.’”

The highly-anticipated Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole is now set to take place on January 9.