Bossip Video

31-year-old Denver Broncos player Von Miller and his insta-baddie girlfriend Megan Denise are no longer together and she’s now carrying his child. Unfortunately, Megan spilled the news about the baby and the break up publicly only after she was allegedly threatened by Von to get an abortion and after he allegedly wished a miscarriage on her.

Allegations were made by Megan last night in a series of Instagram story posts where she shared supposed screenshots of the one-time Defensive Rookie of the Year praying for her to miscarry. In the text, Megan shows texts from “Von” called pregnant Megan the “biggest mistake” of his life. Von wraps up the first screenshot of alleged texts with

“I’m honestly praying for a miscarriage.”

From the text, Von (we can’t confirm it’s him, so allegedly) seems upset Megan is keeping their baby together after they’ve been broken up but in different texts, he’s offering her “make up sex”‘ to let bygones be bygones.

After Megan shared the texts in an attempt to expose the MVP, Von did respond calling the messages “fake news.” Swipe to see the posts, courtesy of The Shade Room.

Megan Denise is a licensed esthetician and began dating Von Miller in 2018. The couple has been openly romantic on social media and in public. The reason the couple parted remains a mystery, but Megan still sports a “Vonny” tattoo on her breast, a dedication to her ex.

Are YOU surprised by these allegations at all? What do you think could have sparked this messy breakup between the former couple?