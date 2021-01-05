Bossip Video

The details from Tyrese’s divorce are pretty damning but the actor is denying some of his estranged wife’s claims from her September filing.

Can you imagine having it out with your spouse and then finding yourself locked out of your home with no money and a toddler to care for? That’s what Tyrese’s wife is saying happened to her three months ago, when she found herself facing the potential end to her marriage.

According to TMZ reports, Tyrese’s soon-to-be ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson filed for divorce back in September. In the divorce petition, she claims he changed the locks on their home in Georgia and cut her off financially, leaving her to fend for their 2-year-old and herself, but the website says Tyrese is denying those claims.

In his response to her petition, Gibson is also taking issue with his estranged wife’s child support request in regards to their daughter Soraya. She’s asking for $20,000 per month, but Tyrese says that amount is “unreasonably high.”

The filings also give us our first glimpse into what went wrong with the pair. As far as Tyrese’s side of the story, he claims he flew home from a movie set in late August only to be confronted by Samantha during a three-hour-long argument which included her threatening to call the police on him. Tyrese says he left home in an Uber in order to avoid any interaction with law enforcement officials, citing “multiple public incidents involving police brutality and racially motivated killings of unarmed African American people.”

At least he removed himself from the situation, right? But who do we believe when it comes to the lock changing business? Do you think he’s lying or did she make that part up?

Either way, it’s super sad to see this beautiful family breaking up like this.

Fans will recall Tyrese referred to Samantha as his “Black Queen” early in their relationship and that even after they both announced their plans to split, he was still calling himself her “Forever Husband.”