‘Sweet Lady’ & Baby Boy: Bossip’s Inside Look At Tyrese’s ‘UNCENSORED’ Episode

For the latest Bossip Uncensored, we’re discussing Tyrese. For Tyrese’s UNCENSORED episode the R&Crooner’s dishing on his career that went from a Coca-Cola commercial to “Baby Boy” to him ultimately becoming a social media sensation whose words instantly go viral. Remember “Throw In The Tile?”

“Tyrese just has so many layers, he isn’t just an actor, he isn’t just a singer, he’s really a social media superstar,” said Danielle Canada. “Because every time Tyrese says something on social media it’s gonna trend. We talk about it all the time on Bossip about how any little thing he says, anytime he shows up anymore, people on Twitter wanna talk about it.”

Tyrese also reflected on his late friend John Singleton who holds a special place in his heart. According to the Tyrese, who of course played the classic role of Jody in Singleton’s “Baby Boy”, the late director told him that he reminded him of Tupac Shakur. According to Tyrese, John told him that he wrote the movie and originally wanted it to star Pac but shelved it after the rapper’s murder. After John met Tyrese however, he decided that Tyrese was right for the role noting that he “reminded him” of Pac.

Still, Tyrese was hesitant until John paid him a personal visit and made Tyrese read the script word for word. The two remained close even up to Singleton’s untimely passing in 2019, after Tyrese asked him to be his daughter’s Godfather.

Tyrese will also discuss his wife Samantha Gibson, the making of his megahit “Sweet Lady” and the colorism he faced while growing up. You can see more of Tyrese’s story when his UNCENSORED episode airs this Sunday, September 13 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 PM/9C.

Other stars featured this season on UNCENSORED include rapper/TV personality Eve, producer/TV personality Yandy Smith-Harris, actor Omari Hardwick, actress/singer Jenifer Lewis and actress/choreographer/director Debbie Allen.

This season also includes five bonus episodes including UNCENSORED: Black Girl Magic, UNCENSORED: Scandals, UNCENSORED: Hip-Hop, UNCENSORED: Black Hollywood, and UNCENSORED: Big Break.



