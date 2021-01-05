Bossip Video

Bruv, s#!t is getting real innit?!

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines hasn’t changed a whole lot of anything thus far. A new strain of COVID-19 is beginning to circulate overseas and here in the states and it starting to look like 2021 might not be too different than 2020.

According to CNN, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the country will go back into lockdown until next month as cases of positive tests is on the rise. The lockdown includes the closure of both primary and secondary schools and restricts public access to businesses except for food, medicine, and some exercise. Women suffering from domestic abuse are also “allowed” to leave their homes. Places of worship, nurseries, and elite sports will still be allowed to do business as usual.

How bad is it really, you ask? Well, daily cases are hovering right at 50,000 for a week according to the report. So, yeah, it’s pretty SNAFU across the pond.

Just like here in America, British hospitals are under the severe stress of overcrowding.

“We are not confident that the NHS can handle a further sustained rise in cases and without further action there is a material risk of the NHS in several areas being overwhelmed over the next 21 days,” UK Chief Medical Officers said, adding that the new variant, believed to have originated in the UK, has led to rising cases “almost everywhere.”

If folks here in America continue to refuse masks then we may be back in the same situation sooner than later. According to The Guardian , New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has confirmed that one man has tested positive for the new, more-contagious strain.

Buckle up, it’s about to go down.