Our good sis Sevyn Streeter is on today’s episode of “The Carlos Watson show!”

Sevyn Streeter was a guest on “The Carlos Watson Show” and flexed her freestyle skills, making up songs about 2020, tequila and more on the spot. Check out the clip below:

Listen, we were totally with her about the 2020 song. Sevyn is an amazing singer and we can’t wait to hear her upcoming project ‘DRUNKEN WORDZ SOBER THOUGHTZ’. What is your favorite Sevyn Streeter song?

The full episode will be live on YouTube and OZY later today. Which of Sevyn’s freestyles was your favorite?