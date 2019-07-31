R&Bawwwdy: Slimmy Slayette Sevyn Streeter Has Been Serving Sun-Splashed Deliciousness On The Gram
- By Bossip Staff
Sevyn Streeter Sizzles The ‘Gram
R&Baddie Sevyn Streeter has been scorching the gram with sun-splashed thirst traps that have fans yernin’ for her next project and well-deserved breakthrough. Blessed with a golden pen and the perfect bawwwdy, we look forward to seeing the next phase of her promising career.
Hit the flip for Sevyn’s sun-splashed hot girl series on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimez u & ur girlfriendz are so busy setting goalz, chasing greatness & handling ur shii, that all u have iz 24hrz to create a lifetime of memories…… @e_rainee this waz def 1 for the books bish😜🙌🏾😘 Ladiez tag a gf u need a 24hr lituation wit & then go do dat shii🥃🙌🏾😝 #DRUNKENWORDZSOBERTHOUGHTZ *Sidebar: The last vid iz bein a bish, but y’all get the point🙄😂 🎶: @dvsn #MissMe
