50 Cent couldn’t help but notice Floyd Mayweather’s new beard and instantly began trolling him about beard implants.

It’s been ages since we’ve seen 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather together as friends. Since then, 50 Cent has dominated Hollywood with several different shows and business ventures, while Floyd has been enjoying his retirement, for the most part–though he will step back in the ring soon to fight Youtuber Logan Paul.

Many would think Floyd is locked in and focused for his upcoming fight, but he has been pictured out and about like he isn’t worried about the fight–or COVID-19–at all. Maybe Floyd should have been locked in, because a recent picture surfaced and has 50 Cent trolling him into oblivion.

In the picture, you can see Floyd with a fresh new beard, which isn’t his usual look. Even in more recent Instagram pictures, the beard just isn’t there. Not to say he can’t grow one, but the picture sent 50 Cent into full conspiracy theorist mode and he quickly posted and deleted an IG picture accusing Floyd of having a beard transplant.

Of course, the internet took no time to get their laughs in and join in on the trolling. One thing is for certain, beef never expires with 50 Cent and he will antagonize his foes until the end.