Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time. You can hate him or love him, but his skill is not to be questioned, as he’s barely even lost a round throughout his boxing career.

The rounds he did lose happened to be in his last boxing match, against MMA fighter Conor McGregor–and it’s pretty clear Floyd let him have thee rounds to tire himself out. After that match, Floyd went back into retirement and has been living his lavish lifestyle in peace.

Now, Floyd is coming out of retirement one last time for an exhibition match against Youtuber Logan Paul. Since it is an exhibition match, it won’t hurt either contestant’s record as Floyd is 50-0 and Logan is 0-1 after his loss to fellow Youtuber KSI last year. The event will happen on February 20, 2021 and will be available on Pay-Per-View via Fanmio. Fanmio is a website similar to Cameo, where you can buy custom videos from your favorite celebrities.

Now, this looks like it could get really interesting given Floyd’s impressive track record and the Paul family’s sudden breakthrough into the boxing arena. Last month, fans were surprised when Logan’s brother, Jake Paul beat the breaks off Nate Robinson.

If you’re looking to snag tickets to the fight you better act fast. Early bird tickets are being sold at $24.99 for the first 1 million purchasers, but after that the price will increase to $39.99. Prices are expected to jump to $59.99 after December 29th and then to $69.99 on February 11.

the logan paul vs. floyd mayweather ppv pricing structure 👀 the early bird ticket also includes the chance to be picked as 1/20 winners to secure a video meet and greet with the pair… kind of a winning formula for maintaining the cult of personality in the era of pandemic? pic.twitter.com/HMDznYsxZ2 — Alice Ophelia (@iamaliceophelia) December 6, 2020

The fight has been rumored for a while after Logan Paul’s camp allegedly reached out to Floyd with a generous offer. With the time gap since the rumored offer, we know it’s only gotten nicer. Floyd has finally agreed and now, all we gotta do is wait until February.

Following the news, fans of both stars instantly flocked to the comments section to share their excitement and disbelief.

One user commented “Is this April fools or for real?” while others placed bets on who they think will potentially win the upcoming fight.

“Already put a large bet on you @loganpaul I’m sure you won’t let me down” wrote Page Kennedy on Instagram.

Ball player Archie Goodwin however, had his bets on “Money” Mayweather.

“This gone be the easiest money you ever made family,” he wrote.

This is something else huh?

As if 2020 couldn’t get even crazier! Who do you think is going to win this fight? Sound off in the comments below!