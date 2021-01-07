Bossip Video

Mark Zuckerberg reveals Facebook will block Trump from using the platform for the remainder of his term.

With the 2020 election officially sealed late last night, the final pages of the administration for the past four years are among us. However, this didn’t come without a price that shocked even the oldest citizens of this nation.

Yesterday, the Capitol was stormed by delusional Trump supporters running on baseless claims of voter fraud–A claim that we all knew Trump would pull when he lost, no matter how clear it was he was voted out legally and fairly. The damage that was done yesterday and the photos from the events will live forever. Furthermore, as Twitter users have pointed out, it has given confidence to anyone that they could win in a 7 game series against the United States.

Now, after the events, everyone who let the administration run wild for four years and supported the false voter fraud claims up until yesterday morning want to jump ship and rebrand. Most notably, Mark Zuckerberg and his platform, Facebook. Facebook has decided to block Trump from using its platform until his term has ended. Zuckerberg has issued a statement on the four-year late decision.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg explained in a lengthy post. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

The decision marks a big move for the social media giant which has come under intense pressure from advocacy groups and many prominent figures to ban the former Cheeto in Chief. Following yesterday’s riot on Capitol Hill, Twitter even locked Trump’s account.

Somebody had to do it!

You can read the full statement down below.