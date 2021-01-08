Bossip Video

Tessa Thompson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week to talk about how she spent the last few moments of 2020–but unfortunately for the actress, December 31 was just as bad as the rest of last year.

On the show, Tessa revealed her plans to spend a safe, socially-distanced New Years’ Eve in a cabin–but on her trip there, she got in an accident.

“I drove up a mountain to go to a cabin, and I thought, This will be totally safe because I won’t see anybody,” she explained. “But I got into a car accident, so I did have a socially distanced interaction.” She continued, “I got hit by a big monster truck on the highway,” she continued. “Let’s put it this way. It is as ‘monster’ as a truck could be, driving with a regular commercial license. I got hit, but I’m safe, obviously, and actually, the driver was very lovely in the end.” “I feel like I’m so used to car accidents because I was born and raised in Los Angeles, so it feels like accidents are my birthright,” she joked. “I’ve had many of them. But this was a pleasant one.”

Despite starting 2021 off a bit rocky, Thompson has some exciting plans bubbling this year for her acting career. The 37-year-old Los Angeles native is set to star alongside Michael B Jordan in Creed 3 “very soon” in addition to her upcoming role in Thor: Love and Thunder. During an interview with ET, Thompson spilled the beans about Christian Bale and his role as the villain in the film.

“Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,” she shared. “I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We’re going to have fun. Taika [Waititi] is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.”

We can’t wait to see it!

Until then, check out the interview with Tessa and Jimmy down below where she talks more about her scary monster truck mishap.