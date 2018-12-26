Ding, Ding, Ding: Michael B. Jordan Responds To Deontay Wilder’s Pitch To Star In ‘Creed 3’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Michael B. Jordan Talks Deontay Wilder’s ‘Creed 3’ Pitch
A few weeks ago we reported that boxing champion Deontay Wilder had expressed serious interest in starring as Clubber Lang’s son in a potential Creed 3 film.
TMZ caught up with Michael B. Jordan at LAX and got his thoughts on what Deontay might bring to the role.
Sounds like a perfect match to us.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.