As we approach the one year anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and 7 others, Vanessa Bryant is bringing fans along as she remembers the love of her life.

On Thursday, she shared an old video of Kobe that features the NBA legend describing his definition of love, discussing the power it has when it comes to getting through tough situations in life.

“Happiness is such a beautiful journey,” Bryant said in the clip. “It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in marriage or whether it’s in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere, and you move through them, you move through them. And then through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges, and inevitably, another storm comes. And guess what? You ride that one out, too.” He continued, “So, I think love is sort of a determination, a persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love.”

Vanessa posted the clip to Instagram, writing, “I LOVE YOU @kobebryant Miss you and Gigi so much. ❤️”

The one year anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s tragic death is on January 26th.