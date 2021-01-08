Bossip Video

The season is almost over — but how about the relationships?

If you’ve been keeping up with OWN’s unscripted relationship series “Put A Ring on It” we know you’ve been on the same emotional roller coaster with us, wondering week after week if the couples would take the next step in their relationship and get married or be tested by the temptation of dating other people and break up. We’ve been loving all the guidance from relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, but now that the season finale has arrived, are the couples really closer to meeting at the altar? We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek from the season finale, hosted by Egypt Sherrod, which features one of the couples, Michael and Ché discussing how she finally came to an aha moment when it came to accepting his son from a previous relationship. Check it out below:

Ché’s hang ups about Michael’s son were sooooo frustrating for us watching. We’re glad that she finally had that aha moment and we hope she an Michael’s son are able to form their own bond.

Which of the “Put A Ring On It” couples was your favorite? Hollywood and Ashley put us through all of the emotions — especially once Ashley met Kwame. We also were kind of worried for Ché when Michael was dating Whitney but we didn’t feel as bad for Ché because she had all those issues over his son.

Tune in to the Season Finale of “Put A Ring On It” Saturday, January 9th at 10pm EST / 9pm CST on OWN.

Will you be watching?