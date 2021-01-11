Bossip Video

Sabrina Parr is already bussing it open and with someone else. Lamar Odom’s ex has been busy on Instagram today, just barely two weeks after Lamar Odom accused her of holding his social media accounts hostage, announcing their breakup.

First the mom shared a question and answer segment in her IG stories, revealing she’s ‘currently dating.’ Parr wasn’t specific about who it is she’s seeing, but she definitely let it be known she isn’t in the crib, sitting around waiting for Lamar.

Sabrina like to use her IG stories to hint at thing. A few days ago, Sabrina alluded to her’s and Lamar’s breakup having to do with his lack of finances.

Hours after confirming she’s mingling now that she’s a free bird, Sabrina took part in the #BussitChallenge trending on Instagram and TikTok. Dresses in blue suede boots and a colorful blouse, ‘Brina bussed it open to show everyone what she’s made of.

Are you feeling her twerk moves?