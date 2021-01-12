Bossip Video

“Congratulations, your mama told me you got a boy on the way…”

Now, THIS is gonna be juicy. A trailer for the new season of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” has been released and it shows explosive drama between estranged spouses Martell and Melody Holt.

Several tense moments between the two are caught on camera including a time when Melody throws things at Martell who nonchalantly talks about his mistress. “This other person, they’ve been pleasing me!” says Martell.

Another scene shows Melody congratulating her husband for expecting a baby with the other woman. “Congratulations,” says Melody to Martell who she says is expecting a baby boy.

As previously reported this is far from the first time we’ve heard about a possible mistress. Melody previously went live on Instagram to vent to fans about her husband’s emotionally abusive actions and the embarrassment she endured over his cheating. She also alleged that he’s been begging her to reconcile despite the fact that his mistress, a woman he’s been allegedly seeing for five years, is expecting. The two are currently divorcing.

“I left you, I filed for divorce and you told me you had a baby on the way,” alleged Melody.”You told me you had a baby on the way and she wasn’t getting rid of it because she’s gotten rid of kids for y’all before and she wasn’t doing it this time. So why are you even bothering me?! I’m asking you now, just leave me alone.”

More drama is afoot in the trailer including LaTisha and her sister-in-law Kimmi’s strained relationship and Kimmi butting heads with her hubby Maurice when it comes to her son Jaylin.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns with new episodes starting Saturday, January 30 at 9/8c.

