Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Taylor, was brought to tears as she accepted the Gotham Award in his honor.

2020 was a rough year for everyone, and from every corner, bad news was thrown our way.

One of the biggest tragedies of the year was the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick died from colon cancer over the summer, with virtually no one even knowing he was ill throughout most of his career. He battled the illness in private as the world fell in love with his magic and talent. Boseman was more than just an actor–as he portrayed Marvel’s Black Panther, he became a hero for kids all around the world. He was a very private person with extraordinary character and a legacy forever cemented.

This week, his wife Taylor Simone Boseman made her first public appearance since his passing to accept his Gotham Award and deliver a touching acceptance speech.

“He is the most honest person I’d ever met,” she said. “He actively searched for it, in himself, those around him and the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid. But if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live life.”

Chadwick won an award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which served as his final movie appearance where he portrayed jazz musician Levee Green. You can watch Taylor’s emotional speech in full below.

This week the President of Marvel issued a statement about plans for the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Kevin Feige revealed that so far they have been given the green light to move forward with production on the new film, which is set to release July 8th of 2022. Fiege mentioned that they have no plans of recasting Boseman’s coveted role as T’Challa.

“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa,” he said in an interview with Deadline. “Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”