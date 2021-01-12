Bossip Video

Naomi Osaka is adding yet another accomplishment to her list of accolades as she joins the Louis Vuitton team as the brand’s latest House ambassador.

According to a press release shared on Monday, the tennis star will make her debut in this role in the Spring/Summer 2021 fashion campaign featuring photography by LV’s Director of Women’s Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière. The brand posted a few photos of the upcoming campaign on their Instagram page, including quotes from Osaka about the deal.

“Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion; and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton,” Naomi said in a statement. “It is such an honour to work with Nicolas —he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

Nicolas gushed about Naomi and the exciting partnership on Instagram calling the three-time Grand Slam winner “an exceptional young woman who represents her generation and is a role model for everyone.”

“Her career and convictions are inspiring and I am in awe of Naomi. She stays true to herself and doesn’t compromise on her values. I am looking forward to sharing new projects with Naomi in the year to come,” he added.

Osaka posted about the deal via her social this week too, telling fans a story about a tradition she and her mother have involving the luxury brand she’s now working with.

“Funny story: I first bought my mom a LV bag when I was 15 as a birthday present,” she wrote. “And it’s kinda been a tradition since. Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes.”

Doesn’t she look stunning? Congrats Naomi!