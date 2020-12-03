Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]

We are here for the Blasian contingency for sure…

Kimora Lee Simmons is a guest on today’s episode of “The Carlos Watson Show” and we’ve got a clip from Kimora Lee Simmons talking about “Blasians” (Kamala Harris, Naomi Osaka, Tiger Woods, herself) and how they’ll help bring us together. Check out the clip below

In other Kimora news, the big-time fashion mogul and model made serious money moves back in September with her launch into the black-owned beauty space. Simmons dropped her Baby Phat “Shimmer Dreams” line, showcasing the new products in a beautiful ad that featured her two daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee Simmons on Instagram.

The new line features a variety of goodies like their “High Shine Plumping” lipgloss and “Divine Hydrating” body lotion. You can shop the full collection here if you’re interested.

Now that we think about it, the Blasian wave has been real for a minute — it ain’t nothing new and we all know OUR community is always going to support. Do you agree that Kamala Harris will change ideas about race in the future?

The full episode airs today at 1pm and we’ll update with a new link once it’s live. In the meantime stay tuned for more exclusive moments from Season 2 of “The Carlos Watson Show” featuring Garcelle Beauvais, Ta-Nahisi Coates, Sevyn Streeter, Cari Champion, and Jamele Hill in the coming weeks.