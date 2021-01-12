Bossip Video

Lana Del Rey is catching heat once again for not reading the room and digging herself into a deeper hole after getting defensive.

The singer, who was last in the news for wearing a mesh mask to a book signing and possibly infecting her fans, posted a first look at the front and back covers of her upcoming album on Instagram on Sunday. The cover for the album, titled Chemtrails Over The Country Club, features Lana and all of her best pals, who are all, seemingly, white women.

In a comment posted under the original post, Lana went on to say that she’s “always been extremely inclusive without even trying to” and likely referenced some criticism she got last year from this statement, in which she called out Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and other Black women in the music industry, saying she paved the way for them to say ‘whatever they want’ in their music.

It’s not really clear if anyone was calling Del Rey out for not having more diversity on her cover or if she was being preemptively defensive–but either way, her response was…unsavory, to say the least.

“I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that,” she wrote in the comment section under her album cover. She continued, “My beautiful friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dearest friend Alex and my gorgeous friend Dakota Rain as well as my sweetheart Tatiana. these are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to.”

Lana went on to make things even worse in the last few sentences of her comment, letting everyone know she can’t be racist–was anyone even accusing her of being racist?–because she’s dated rappers before. Yikes.

“My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place,” she wrote.

Then, once again, she somehow made things worse, saying people should lay off her because she’s not the one storming the Capitol***, also insisting her music is changing the world.

“So before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue,” she continued, “I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.”

Cue the Twitter comments going in on Lana, wondering if “rappers” is an ethnicity now and just generally rolling their eyes at another scandal from Ms. Del Rey. Will she ever learn that her long IG statements just make things worse?