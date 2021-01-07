Bossip Video

Cardi B isn’t happy with everything that happened in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, calling out the irony of the entire situation.

The chaos at the capitol this week caused Cardi to take to Twitter to point out the obvious differences in the way the police have responded to this and the way they reacted to the Black Lives Matter movement just a few months ago.

“Where the National guards ?” she asked first. “The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?……Let me just watch.”

She went on to write, “And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!! These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home. This ain’t our business. Stay at home safe but dangerous!”

After that, Cardi went on to tweet a video, writing, “Protesters who was out this summer looking at the news like:”

One fan replied, not happy that Cardi was joking about the situation, saying, “mmm not sure they laughing bc they was getting tear-gassed and beaten but I guess.”

To that, the rapper wrote, “No deff not cause of that just laughing at the irony. Protesters where getting called animals, looters, thugs for rioting and protesting over JUSTICE & EQUALITY by the same people that are out today doing the same s**t over ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!”

Cardi B doesn’t bite her tongue when it comes down to politics. Over the last year, we’ve seen the Grammy-nominated rapper ether Republican political pundits like Candace Owens and Tomi Lahren over their bigoted MAGA antics.

Last year the certified “WAPtivist” also worked closely alongside Bernie Sanders to discuss social, racial, and economic justice reform plans.

At the top of 2020, Cardi publically endorsed Joe Biden during the election. The Bronx native interviewed Biden last year about his plans for the country for an exclusive interview with Elle Magazine.