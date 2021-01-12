Bossip Video

Anna Wintour KNOWS you think she had malicious intent with that extremely underwhelming Kamala Harris cover and she’s issuing a statement.

As previously reported tongues are still wagging over that Vogue cover of Madam VP-elect amid a pink and green backdrop that featured Chuck Taylor sneakers. Several people alleged that Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour had malicious intent when she chose the picture that reportedly “blindsided” the politician.

Anna was accused of disrespecting Harris using the underwhelming, less than a glamorous shot to downplay the accomplishments of the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian heritage to be elected Vice President.

People also brought up that Wintour was accused of workplace discrimination and racially insensitive coverage, so surely the Kamala cover HAD to be a diss.

According to Anna Wintour herself, however, that’s simply untrue.

The fashion editor told The New York Times that there was “no formal agreement” about the cover choice, but emphasized that “it was absolutely not our intention to in any way diminish the importance of the Vice President-elect’s incredible victory.”

“We want nothing but to celebrate Vice President-elect Harris’s amazing victory and the important moment this is in America’s history, and particularly for women of color, all over the world.”

She also said that the Vogue creative team felt that the informal look was the better choice for the current moment because it drew connections to the pandemic and tumultuous state of the country.

“When the two images arrived at Vogue, all of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the Vice President-elect really reflected the moment that we were living in,” she said in the statement. “We are in the midst…of the most appalling pandemic that is taking lives by the minute, and we felt to reflect this tragic moment in global history, a much less formal picture, something that was very, very accessible, and approachable, and really reflected the hallmark of the Biden-Harris campaign…”

Anna’s statement falls in line with a previous statement from Vogue made noting that they believed the pink and green backdrop pic captured Kamala’s “authentic, approachable nature.”

What do YOU think about Anna Wintour’s defense of that highly contested Kamala Harris cover?

There are rumblings that this powder blue suit photo will be released to print as well.