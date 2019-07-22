NOT My FLOTUS: The Most Hilarious Reactions To Anna Wintour Refusing To Acknowledge Melania Trump As Her New First Lady
Anna Wintour Gushes Over Michelle Obama & Shades Melania Trump In The Process
It looks like Michelle Obama isn’t just our Forever First Lady — she’s Anna Wintour’s too.
During a recent interview with The Economist, Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief refused to acknowledge Melania Trump as the new FLOTUS. Anna would ONLY speak on Mrs. Obama as a fashion icon, even when the reporter reminded Anna that Obama is no longer in the oval office.
“I think first lady Michelle Obama really was so incredible in every decision she made about fashion,” she gushed. “She supported young American designers. She supported designers, indeed, from all over the world. She was the best ambassador this country could possibly have in many ways, obviously, way beyond fashion.”
“But she’s not the first lady now. So what about the one that you’ve got now?” Anna was then asked.
Listen to her response below.
As you can hear for yourself, the shade was PALPABLE. Hit the flip for the most hilarious reactions.
