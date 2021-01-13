Bossip Video

Congratulations, d**kface.

Welp, he’s done it. Donald Trump has made impeachment great again. Impeachment has spent so much time sitting idly by waiting for a line-steppin’ Commander-in-Chief like Donald Trump to feast upon and it looks like the bureaucratic boogey-monster is going to get a second serving of orange ass.

Today, the House voted to impeach Donald Trump in a 232 to 197 vote with several Republicans including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the 3rd highest-ranking GOP leader in the House, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, David Valadao of California, and Tom Rice of South Carolina who sided with their “radical liberal” foes to legally certify that the insurrectionist’s president is not fit to serve in office any longer.

Now, the removal of Donald Trump as 55% of white women’s president is up to Mitch McConnell as he still wields the power to hear the case for conviction on the Senate floor. According to the NYTimes, he has said he will not reconvene the Senate until January 19, one day before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in. Minority Senate leader Chuck Schumer wants to press him on that issue, but don’t hold your breath.

That said, the Senate trial is still very important whether Trump is in office when it happens or not. If convicted, the Senate will then vote on the 14th amendment which will determine whether or not he can ever run for public office ever again.

Via CNN:

“A Senate trial can begin immediately, with agreement from the current Senate majority leader to reconvene the Senate for an emergency session, or it will begin after January 19,” Schumer said in a statement. “But make no mistake, there will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate; there will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanors; and if the president is convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again.”

If the bootlickin’ Republicans want to rid themselves of Donald Trump forever, then this is perfect reason to do it but again, we won’t hold our breath…