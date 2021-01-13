Bossip Video

This thing is so much worse than we know at this time.

Much of yesterday’s political news cycle was spent talking about the impeachment of Donald Trump and revealing more details about the attack on the Capitol building by white domestic terrorists.

One of the most shocking details that came to light via an Instagram live session that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broadcast talking about her experience on one of the most infamous days in American history. She, like many of her congressional colleagues, was in grave danger as a violent mob went room-to-room looking for politicians to punish.

Via NBC:

“I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive, and not just in a general sense but also in a very, very specific sense,” the congresswoman said during the hour-long live stream, calling the encounter during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol “traumatizing.” Ocasio-Cortez said it is “not an exaggeration” to say that many members of the House were “nearly assassinated.”

Peep the video of her testimony below.

Speaking about her fear is heartbreaking at best but her experience damn sure didn’t make her scared to speak. For the remainder of her IG live, she breathed Khaleesi-level fire on all Trump enablers from the citizens to the police, to her fellow congresspersons who were not only politically complicit but literally complicit in helping these crazed white people almost achieve their goal.

She was NOT f***in’ around with those folks. At all.

Based on the reporting, it seems that other members of “the squad” were specifically targeted and potentially set-up to be taken, harmed, or even killed. Peep what Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley’s Chief of Staff told the Boston Globe about how the emergency procedure was disrupted.

WOW.

What an insane time we are living through.