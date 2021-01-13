Bossip Video

Jazmine Sullivan stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to perform one of her new tracks, “Girl Like Me.”

R&B fans everywhere are still celebrating the release of Jazmine’s new EP, Heaux Tales, the first big release of 2021. The first single from the project, “On It,” featuring Ari Lennox, is her first release in five years–so it’s not surprising to see how excited music fans are to finally have their hands on some new music from the soulful singer.

Check out Jazmine’s latest live performance down below as she performs “Girl Like Me” on The Tonight Show:

In a statement, the R&B powerhouse shared that this new album is all about “women standing in their power and owning who they are.”

“No longer is male patriarchy dictating what it means to be a “good girl,” she continued. “The truth is, women of all ages have been called a “heaux” at some point in life, whether deserved or not, by some man trying to put us in our place; a place designed to keep us under control, out of the way and usually beneath them. Women are over feeling ashamed about the decision we have made, or chose to make, in regards to our bodies. We are multi-faceted and shouldn’t be defined by any one thing. We all have a journey to make and it’s our choice alone how we get there.”

Aside from the massive success of her new album, Jazmine Sulivan is celebrating an even bigger milestone in. her life right now: her mother’s final day of chemotherapy! She tweeted about the big news over the weekend, letting anyone else going through breast cancer know she’s praying for them.

“Today is my moms final day of chemo! This is a huge milestone! Of all the blessings that are pouring in rt now… that is the only thing that matters to me!!” she said on Twitter. “I’m in tears and in awe of God’s grace n mercy! Anyone going thru breast cancer please know I’m praying for u!”

Sullivan’s latest album serves as the highly anticipated follow up to her 2015 album Reality Show. Back in August and November of last year, the sultry singer delivered two lush singles titled “Lost One” and “Pick Up Your Feelings that gave fans just a taste of what to expect on Heaux Tales.